Natabua chases Deans history

[File Photo]

History could be created in the Vodafone Super Deans semi-finals today at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

In the Under-18 grade, Natabua High School will be looking to make its first-ever final.

If they achieve this, Natabua will join the likes of Cuvu College and Ratu Navula College as the Western schools to make the Deans final.

Ratu Navula is the only Western school so far to ever win the elusive trophy.

However, for Natabua to get there, they will need to go past Marist Brothers High School which is aiming to defend its title.

Josaia Buakula who was part of the winning Marist U18 team last year says they’ve been giving advice to their brothers.

“To my brothers, keep holding on, the sacrifices will be worth it, just place your trust in God.”

Another Southern Zone team eyeing the title is Suva Grammar School.

They fell short 8-9 in the final to Marist last year at Churchill Park.

Assistant Principal Emosi Kuli says they’re the underdogs of the competition.

“Cuvu came in as the favourites from the West and I believe we stuck to our game plan. For QVS, they’re the top team from the Eastern and we are going in as underdogs.”

SGS will face QVS at 2.05 pm while Marist takes on Natabua at 3.40 pm.

Both matches will air live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.