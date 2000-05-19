Nasova signs for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Sevens rugby sensation Joji Nasova will join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Paris Olympics silver medallist has signed a two-year deal, marking his transition from the international sevens stage to the 15s format.

Nasova, 24, was recently named in the 2025 HSBC SVNS Men’s Dream Team and finished the season as joint-top try scorer with 26 tries.

Article continues after advertisement

He debuted for the Fiji Airways Fijian 7s team at the 2023 Hong Kong Sevens and helped secure gold at the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

“I am very excited to be selected to be part of the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua team ahead of next year’s competition and I hope next season will be a good one.”

Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson said Nasova’s signing is a major boost for the team.

“We are all massively excited that such a huge name from the World Sevens Series is joining us. We are eager to see Joji transform his skills into the 15s game.”

Nasova made his name in local tournaments with Dominion Brothers before rising through the ranks of the national sevens program.

He follows the path of Ponipate Loganimasi, another sevens convert who became a breakout star for the Drua.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.