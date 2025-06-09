Nasinu steals it at the death from Northern Bulls

[Source: Fiji Sports Council/Facebook]

Nasinu Under-20 head coach Usaia Dakuitoga says yesterday’s 15-13 victory over the Northern Bulls is an early reward for a three-year development plan.

The side, built largely around 17-year-olds from CMF College, Nasinu, Lelean Memorial School, and Nabua Secondary School, snatched its first win of the Vodafone Vanua Trophy season with a last-minute try.

After two opening losses, Dakuitoga believes the breakthrough result shows the group’s potential.

“Our plan was a three-year plan. This is our first year together, so we hope that in the next three years, some of our boys will get into the Under-20 or the Drua Academy.”

He credited the fighting spirit of the young squad for turning the game around and said the support from families and the Nasinu Rugby community has been vital.

“First of all I want to thank the boys for the effort well done for today’s game. We want to thank the supporters for Nasinu Rugby and also the players’ families for supporting the boys throughout this season.”

The win lifts Nasinu U20 off the bottom of the table and gives them confidence as they continue to build towards their long-term goals.

