Namosi to challenge Nadroga for Farebrother Trophy

Namosi will be the first challenger to the Farebrother Trophy against holders Nadroga this year.

Fiji Rugby Union Tournament Director- Local competitions, Tiko Matawalu announced the line-up of teams that will challenge for the coveted silverware.

Nadroga wrestled the Farebrother Trophy from Nadi last year in a thrilling contest, with a 20-19 victory at Prince Charles Park.

Matawalu says the Farebrother Trophy challenge is always an exciting competition and this year will be no different.

“We have Namosi next week, followed by Naitasiri, Suva, and Nadi to conclude the Farebrother. Nadroga is the holder so those are the four teams that will be challenging.”

A week after the last challenge between Nadi and the holder, the semi-finals of the Skipper Cup will commence.

According to FRU’s fixtures, Suva, which finished at the top of the points table will face the fourth-ranked team, Nadroga in the first semi-final.

Second-placed Naitasiri will battle Nadi.