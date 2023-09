Ram Sami Naitasiri thrashed Yasawa 65-12 in the final round of the Skipper Cup competition.

The Highlanders scored 10 tries to two at their home ground in Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

They scored four tries in the first half, leading 27-12 at the break.

In other results, Nadroga thumped FMF Macuata 69-17, Jacks Nadi hammered Tailevu 55-16 and Suva edged Namosi 29-26 at Thompson Park.