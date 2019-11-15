Naitasiri close in on Suva in Skipper standings

The competition in Skipper Cup has now amped up with only two rounds remaining before the semifinals playoff.

The Ram Sami Suva still leads the points table with 42 points on despite their 10-27 loss to Naitasiri who sits in second place on 38 points.

Now the capital side is now more determined to defend its Skipper Cup title.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says teams will be vying for a semifinal spot, and they must not take any team for granted.

“That is still the objective, we have Lautoka next week and Namosi on the last game and we have to defend the Skipper that is what the intentions are and that has been very clear from the beginning.”

Suva will host Lautoka next week while Naitasiri play Tailevu.