Naholo returns in style

Fijian Waisake Naholo bounced back from a knee injury in style to help Canterbury edge Waikato in a dramatic NPC clash last night.

The former All Black winger scored the first try in Canterbury’s 20-19 win over hosts Waikato.

He lasted 57 minutes in his first start for Canterbury and a return to New Zealand after an injury-hit stint with London Irish.

A last minute try to Waikato’s Tepaea Cook-Savage got the limited fans on the edge of their seats as the Mooloos looked set to steal the win.

Thanks to a missed conversion to five-eight Fletcher Smith, Canterbury fans sighed in relief as the team held on to victory.

Henry Stowers also got on the scoreboard with Fergus Burke scoring the winning try.

Waikato’s other tries came from Samipeni Finau and Sam Cooper.

NPC continues today with Taranaki facing Wellington at 2.05pm and Northland takes on Tasman at 4.35pm.