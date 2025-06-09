Nadi U20 ready for whatever comes their way

source: Nadi Rugby Union/ Facebook

As Nadi prepares to face Naitasiri in the Skipper Cup Under-20 final this weekend, the team knows there will be no room for error if they want to bring the title back to the western division.

Captain Samuela Ravunuavale and his side understand that Naitasiri are no strangers to playing in the final, but they are ready to go toe-to-toe with their experienced opponents.

“We’ve been preparing well now as we know that Naitasiri has reached the final a few times now. A few years now we haven’t been reaching the final, just the semi and quarters-final. We know Naitasiri will want to win the title this year, but we’ve been preparing well too.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ravanuavale knows Naitasiri will show no mercy this weekend, but they are ready to handle whatever comes their way.

The u20 final will be held on Saturday at 1pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will air LIVE on FBC 2.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.