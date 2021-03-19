Home

Nadi rules in Champion vs Champion

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 27, 2021 7:00 pm
Nadi defeats Suva in the 2021 Champions vs Champions

Defending Farebrother champions Nadi held off a mighty Suva outfit to win the first 2021 Champion vs Champion at Prince Charles Park today.

The Jetsetters came from a 12-all draw in the second half, to scoring two consecutive tries to walk away with a 22-17 win.

The host had an early lead with a try from Naulia Dawai which was converted by Sela Toga 7-0.

Fullback Navitalai Tuilawa’s corner try extended Nadi’s lead to 12-nil just before the breather.

Suva’s lanky lock Sorovakatini Tuifagalele was able to put Suva back in the game with a try near the post.

Setareki Raoba scored the equalizer just minutes after to tie the score at 12-all.

Nadi turned the tables around, scoring two tries from winger Jiutasa Nave and Tevita Mociu to put them back in the lead.

Suva hit back with Raoba’s second try of the match but was too late to change the result on the scoreboard.

