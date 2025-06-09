Nadi Junior Rugby festival launched

[Photo: Supplied]

The Nadi Junior Rugby Festival was officially launched on Friday night, marking a significant step forward for one of Fiji’s fastest growing age grade rugby events.

Now in its eighth edition, this year’s tournament welcomes its largest and most diverse field to date, featuring eight local junior clubs and for the first time regional teams from Tuvalu and Nauru.

Their inclusion reflects the festival’s expanding reach across the Pacific and its growing reputation as a development platform for young players.

The event is backed by a partnership between World Rugby, Oceania Rugby, Fiji Rugby and the Nadi Junior Rugby Association, who have combined efforts to strengthen pathways for junior athletes and foster the next generation of rugby talent.

Teams from the Under 8 to Under 18 grades will compete over two action packed days on December 9 and 10 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi where organizers expect high energy and strong community support.

Over 1,000 players have been registered for the event with plans in place to expand the event next year and hopefully bring in more regional teams.

