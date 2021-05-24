More women engagement for 2022

The Suva Touch Association hopes to engage more women in the sport this year.

The Association had set up a few initiatives last year that has proven successful and want to ensure they continue where they left off.

Suva Touch Rugby Association President, Savenaca Vocea says there is a need for more women participation in the sport, for the long run, when they put together a team for the Pacific Games.

“Last year we had a woman-only competition back in February, bring a date during Valentine’s weekend. We hope to do something like that as well. It be focusing on the women with master category and to increase that base of the pool.”

Plans to kick-off its season this month is still yet to be confirmed, with the surge in COVID cases in the country.