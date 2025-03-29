Moana Pasifika upset Crusaders for first ever win in Christchurch

[Source: Super Rugby Pacific]

Moana Pasifika have stunned the Crusaders for a 45-29 win in Christchurch for one of the biggest upsets of the year.

It’s their first win over the Crusaders as they looked a class above from the first whistle.

The Crusaders had won their last two games against Moana Pasifika at home by an average of 25 points but it was the visitors that started best through captain Ardie Savea.

Savea crossed for a double in the first 15 minutes as a yellow card to Cullen Grace opened the door for a Moana Pasifika side doing everything right to strike.

Late starter Danny Toala barged over the line to extend Moana Pasifika’s lead to 21-10, only for Patrick Pellegrini to add to it in the 34th minute.

The Crusaders were left all at sea as the visitors dominated the stats counter heading into the break.

Macca Springer inspired hope for a comeback and when Codie Taylor crossed from the bench, it seemed inevitable the Crusaders would come all the way back and deny Moana Pasifika the win.

This is where Tana Umaga’s side went into overdrive.

Miracle Faiilagi continued his breakout season with a crucial try just after the hour mark to hand them a 16-point lead.

When Pepesana Patafilo dived over three minutes later, the result was secured for the bottom ranked side.

Mitchell Drummond got a late consolation try for the Crusaders but it was all about Moana Pasifika as they soaked up the famous win.

It sees the visitors leap into ninth position ahead of defending champions and cross-town rivals Blues.

As for the Crusaders, they are left to lament a missed chance to go top, with the Queensland Reds now able to rise to the top of the ladder with a win over the Reds.

