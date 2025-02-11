Miramira fires up for Brumbies showdown

The Fijian Drua are set to kick off their 2025 Super Rugby campaign with a highly anticipated home clash against the Brumbies, and flanker Vilive Miramira is confident the team is ready.

Months of intense preparation have built up to this moment, and with the Brumbies playing in Fiji for the first time, the Drua are determined to make a strong statement.

Despite never having beaten the Brumbies, Miramira believes their home advantage and the energy from their fans will give them an edge.

“Our preparation has been going well for the past few months, all building up to this first game. The boys are ready, and we will not give them an easy time on our home ground.”

The 25-year-old flanker also praised the progress of the development players, emphasizing how well the new squad members have adjusted to the team environment.

With their trademark attacking style and a raucous home crowd behind them, the Drua are determined to set the tone for the season with a powerful performance against one of Australia’s strongest teams.

The opening Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and the ACT Brumbies will kickoff at 3.35 pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

