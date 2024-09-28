Mental preparation crucial says Rauluni

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fijiana head coach Mosese Rauluni has emphasized the importance of mental preparation as his team gets ready to face Hong Kong China in their WXV 3 opener tomorrow.

With only three new players in the squad, the team has spent significant time focusing on mental resilience alongside their physical training.

Rauluni believes mental strength will play a crucial role in their campaign moving forward.

“Mentally, it’s been a lot of work. Obviously, the girls are different, they’re a lot more raw to rugby, so mentally preparing, we’ve been doing a lot of work with them.”

Despite the challenges of a long tour, Rauluni remains confident in his team’s readiness.

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s will play Hong Kong China at 2am tomorrow.