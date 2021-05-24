Matawalu’s humble beginning

Peni Matawalu has always looked up to and aspired to be like his elder brother, Flying Fijian utility back Nikola Matawalu.

From playing provincial rugby for Suva and Namosi, the 25-year-old has gone on to feature for the Fijian Drua and the Flying Fijians.

Now he is preparing for one of the most exciting journeys of his career in Super Rugby Pacific.

Matawalu had his fair share of struggles growing up, but used this as a motivation to build his rugby career.

He says watching his father raise him and his seven siblings pushed him even further.

“My dad was a pastor and we didn’t have much. There were times we had only tea and cassava for breakfast without any sugar. But I was grateful with whatever little things my parents were able to provide for me and my siblings. In a way that helped me to be the person I am today. Sometimes I wish my dad was still alive to see where I am today.”

For year’s Matawalu followed his brother’s footsteps, but now he’s out to write his own story.

“Niko was preparing for the 2017 Dubai 7s, and he showed me his rugby kit. How neat and new it looked, even the smell of it amazed me. He saw how astonished I was looking at his kit and told me to work hard, so one day I can be like. I think that was the moment I knew that one day I’d also don the national jumper.”

For many of the Drua players, rugby is not only a sport but a way to build a better life for their families.

Matawalu and the other local Fijian Drua players are expected to leave for Australia on Saturday.