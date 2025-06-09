Mataele to strengthen Drua backline

Manasa Mataele [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fijian winger Manasa Mataele has landed into the country and is set to take his place in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific 2026 season after his inclusion in the Fijian Drua squad was confirmed in June.

The 28-year-old, originally from Vanuavatu in Lau with maternal links to Yasawa-i-Rara, brings a decade of top-tier Super Rugby experience back to Fiji.

Raised in Raiwai and a product of Marist Brothers High School, Mataele’s rugby foundations were built locally—featuring for Marist in the Deans competition and earning selection for the Fiji under 18 side in 2015.

Article continues after advertisement

Since leaving Fiji as a teenager, Mataele has carved out an impressive professional record.

He has made 58 Super Rugby appearances across three franchises—32 for the Crusaders, 24 for the Western Force and two with the Chiefs—earning a reputation as one of the competition’s most reliable line-breakers.

In 2022, he finished second overall in the entire competition for clean breaks and metres gained, underlining his consistency as both a try-scorer and a creator.

His return is expected to inject experience and composure into a young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua backline preparing for a landmark 2026 season.

Mataele made his Flying Fijians debut in 2021 and has earned four caps to date.

He also boasts a strong provincial record in New Zealand, tallying 51 appearances—31 for Canterbury and 20 for Taranaki.

The Drua will start off next season against Moana Pasifika on the 14th of February at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3.30pm.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.