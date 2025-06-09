Masi faces two-month injury layoff

[Photo Credit: Le Progres]

Flying Fijians centre Iosefo Masi has been sidelined for up to two months after suffering a hamstring injury during Lyon’s recent Top 14 clash against Pau.

Lyon confirmed Masi sustained a left hamstring injury, ruling him out for eight weeks.

The timing places his availability in doubt for Fiji’s Northern Hemisphere tour scheduled for November.

The setback comes as a major blow for both club and country.

Masi has established himself as a key figure in Lyon’s backline and an integral part of the Flying Fijians’ plans.

He was one of three Lyon players forced off in the bruising encounter against Pau.

Baptiste Couilloud suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, while Maxime Gouzou has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

