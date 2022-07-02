Macuata books Skipper Cup spot after 12 years

Macuata has now qualified for the Skipper Cup competition after the side beat Ba 19-14 in their semi- final clash of the Vodafone Vanua Cup.

Macuata trailed 6-7 at half time, owing their points to two penalty kicks as opposed to Ba’ s converted try by full-back Isimeli Tikomaimereke in the 4th minute.

They came back stronger in the 2nd half.

A penalty kick saw the side lead for the first time during the game and minutes later No.7 Ravuama Qio crossed the tryline and further increased their lead to 14 -7.

The Ba side answered with another converted try of their own through inside center Gabriel Naliva.

They drew 14-all at the full-time hooter.

Macuata’s No.23 scored the winning try when he dove for the try line in the 12th minute of the sudden death.

Macuata Coach Meli Tabanicala was lost for words and thanked the Lord for leading the team to victory.

It’s now after 12 years since Macuata last played in the Skipper Cup competition.