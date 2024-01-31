Luke Jacobson to lead Gallagher Chiefs

[Source: Chiefs Rugby]

The Gallagher Chiefs today ushered in 18-test All Black Luke Jacobson as their captain for the coming DHL Super Rugby Pacific season.

A formidable and versatile loose forward, Jacobson was the stand-out candidate for head coach Clayton McMillan.

“Luke has always been viewed as a future Chiefs Captain and is primed to make his presence felt in this key role. He will have learned plenty following the deep footprints of some recent outstanding leaders but is his own man and will no doubt cut his own path.”

Jacobson has played 63 games for the Gallagher Chiefs since his impressive debut in 2018 which saw him run out for the All Blacks just a year later. In 2023 he was named in the All Blacks squad again and played multiple games in the team’s journey to the Rugby World Cup final.

“Luke is also no stranger to captaincy, having led the team with aplomb on several occasions over the last few years,” said McMillan.

“He epitomises the qualities we look for in a Chief, is highly respected by staff and peers, builds a good rapport with officials, whilst his playing ability speaks for itself. I can’t wait to see him flourish with this added responsibility.”

When commenting on his appointment, Jacobson called it an absolute privilege to be named captain of the Gallagher Chiefs.

“It’s not really a role I search for but one I’m bloody proud to fill. I’m looking forward to working with the team and doing everything we can to go that one step further this year.”

This week, Jacobson will travel with the Gallagher Chiefs to Japan for their first pre-season games against Japan Rugby League One teams.