Liga gives credit where it's due

MGM School Under 18 captain James Liga

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School Under 18 captain James Liga says their remarkable journey in the Secondary School Deans competition is a great testament of their faith and belief in God.

The final-year student says they did the hard work but will only be giving credit where it’s due.

Liga says the school goes into its second year in the competition grateful for the opportunity.

“I just want to tell everybody out there, our team is not here just to win. No! We are here to testify God and our journey is life after rugby, we are not bothered about any scoreboard, all we want is the favour of God to be with us.’

He adds that his team is a true testament to ‘do you best and let God do the rest’ and they look forward to a great season in their final year of school rugby.

MGM will meet Nasinu Secondary School for the final of the Vodafone Deans Southern Zone competition on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.