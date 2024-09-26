Life after rugby important for all players: Botia

For Flying Fijians World Cup flanker Levani Botia, it’s about life after rugby and making up for the time lost with family during tours with the national team.

Botia claims that while payment issues and alleged mismanagement have persisted over the years for Fiji Rugby, he is calling for accountability and responsibility from all parties involved.

He adds this will only be possible if both the Fiji Rugby Union and the players honor their commitments.

Article continues after advertisement

“The players put their bodies on the line. We have families as well, and so does the current squad. Overseas, we see what’s happening around us—some of our friends whom we play with in the same club. We see what they receive from their clubs, ensuring they can live well after rugby. Based on what they have, we don’t have to ask questions because we, too, want to secure our lives after rugby. We leave our families to play for our country—with pride for our home, pride for our flag, and pride for our families back home.”

The man dubbed as ‘La Machine’ in France adds despite the challenges faced over the years, he played with passion but in this day and age, money plays a key role especially with families to look after.

He says players can do and achieve more but the ongoing pay issue has taken a mental toll.

“We want them to be honest with what they tell the boys and to follow through on their promises. As long as the players are happy, they will see the results. If they want to see the players succeed in upcoming games or future Tests, they need to be honest with the boys. Some of the management also have to fight for their salaries.”

Botia says players aim to enjoy life after their professional careers by giving back to their families, who have supported them throughout.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Rugby Union Interim Trustees are trying their best to address the issues raised by the senior players including 2023 World Cup captain Waisea Nayacalevu.