Leweniqila envisions 'deadly' future for Fijiana 15s

Vodafone Fijiana Captain Sereima Leweniqila [left] [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Departing Vodafone Fijiana Captain Sereima Leweniqila radiates optimism about the future of the national women’s team.

After bidding farewell to her playing career with the Fiji side during a recent match in the WXV3 competition held in Dubai, she reflects on the remarkable journey that has brought the team to its current status.

Leweniqila, whose final game for Fiji resulted in a resounding 118-0 victory against Kazakhstan, expresses her excitement for what lies ahead.

“Like I have been telling the girls, it wasn’t until last year that I finally saw the change and the way Fijiana has been recognized as well and for them to reach this stage in the early years I think the future for Fijiana is great.”

She calls upon the entire nation to steadfastly support the team, with the conviction that, in the years to come, they will become a force to be reckoned with.



In her parting words, Leweniqila acknowledges the emotional gravity of her journey leading up to that last game.

She extends her heartfelt gratitude to her teammates, supporters, devoted family, and the mentors who have guided her along the way.