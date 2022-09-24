Lelean U-18 out of Deans

Suva Grammar School has booked its spot in the Vodafone Super Deans under-18 semi-final after beating Lelean Memorial School 21-8 in the quarterfinal.

The side led 11-3 at halftime after Gabriel Simpson scored the lone try for Grammar plus two penalty kicks from Sairusi Masi.

Suva Grammar showed its class with their forward pack dominating which resulted in the second try to Emmanuel Temo.

Article continues after advertisement

Lelean managed to narrow the points to 21-8 after Waisale Baleinasucu came off the bench to score a try in the 50th minute.

Suva Grammar will face Natabua High School in the semi-final in Nadi next weekend.