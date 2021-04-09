Learn from loss: Suva captain

Skipper giants Suva will take a closer look at its mistakes against Nadroga.

The capital city side went down to the Stallions 17-25 in a stupendous encounter at ANZ Stadium.

Team captain James Brown says the loss is a learning curve for the team.

He says the message to the boys was to either win or learn.

Brown adds the opening Skipper match was an eye opener for most of the players.

“Our weaknesses from here what we did wrong here, we’ll take it back, will work on it and then come back the second round and clean it up from there”

Suva will battle Rewa this weekend at Burebasaga ground.

In other matches on Saturday, Naitasiri takes on Nadi in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.

Tailevu hosts Northland at the Nakelo District School ground and Namosi faces Nadroga at Thompson Park in Navua.