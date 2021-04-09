Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Learn from loss: Suva captain

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 12, 2021 4:46 pm
Suva rugby team captain James Brown talking to his players against Nadroga

Skipper giants Suva will take a closer look at its mistakes against Nadroga.

The capital city side went down to the Stallions 17-25 in a stupendous encounter at ANZ Stadium.

Team captain James Brown says the loss is a learning curve for the team.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the message to the boys was to either win or learn.

Brown adds the opening Skipper match was an eye opener for most of the players.

“Our weaknesses from here what we did wrong here, we’ll take it back, will work on it and then come back the second round and clean it up from there”

Suva will battle Rewa this weekend at Burebasaga ground.

In other matches on Saturday, Naitasiri takes on Nadi in the Farebrother challenge at Prince Charles Park.

Tailevu hosts Northland at the Nakelo District School ground and Namosi faces Nadroga at Thompson Park in Navua.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.