Last one for Robertson with Saders

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson will coach his team for the final time tonight when they take on the Chiefs in the Super Rugby finals.

Robertson, who has been with the Saders since 2017, will take over as All Blacks Head Coach in 2024.

Following a rigorous interview process, the 48-year-old father of three was given the appointment.

Article continues after advertisement

He will announce additional key appointments to his coaching and management team in the coming months before officially taking up his new role following the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Robertson pays tribute to his mentors, who he considers to be some of the game’s all-time greats.

The Super Rugby finals will be at 7.05 pm and you can catch the delayed coverage on the FBC Sports HD Chanel at 10 pm.