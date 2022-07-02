Last minute try saves Samoa

A last minute try by Manu Samoa wing Nigel Ah Wong saw the side pip Australia A 31-26 in the first match of the Pacific Nations Cup at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

It was a confident start by Samoa as they went on the attack in the first few minutes of the match which resulted in them getting back to back penalties.

On both occasions the side opted to kick for touch.

Article continues after advertisement

This led to Samoa getting their first try through hooker Seilal Lam with Rodney Iona kicking the conversion.

A few minutes later, Manu Samoa crossed over again for their second try to Nigel Ah Wong however Iona failed to add the extras.

Australia A finally got on the board in the 27th minute with a try to Frasier McReight.

But Samoa closed the first half with their third try to D’Angelo Leuila and Iona adding the two points.

Samoa lead 19-7 at halftime.

In the second half, Australia A closed the gap with a try to Ryan Longergan but the conversion was unsuccessful.

The Aussies were on the board again in the 56th minute with a converted try to Fraser Mcreight.

Samoa ht back with a try to Jonathan Taumateine with Iona adding the extras again.

It was a tight contest as Australia A made sure they stayed in the game as Jamea Tuttle crossing over for their third try.

Ryan Longergan added the two points as both sides were locked 26 all with a less than 2 minutes remaining.

But it was Samoa’s day as winger Ah Wong picked off an intercept to go the distance and get their side a famous win over Australia A.