Kikau considers injury a blessing

Bulldogs and Fiji Bati star Viliame Kikau says his injury has put a lot of things in perspective for him.

Kikau suffered a pectoral injury during a training session ahead of round seven of the NRL.

He has not been in action since round five and is now in his ninth week of recovery.

Speaking to local media at Albert Park in Suva, Kikau says the injury has also been a blessing for him as he had to spend more time with his family.

“It’s been a blessing for me to be honest, I got to sit back and actually think about my mental health. Football is important but I’ve got some other stuff that’s going on like family as example. This injury has been good, challenging but I’m enjoying the journey.”

Kikau who helped the Panthers win back-to-back premiers in 2021 and 2022 hopes he’ll be able to get back in action soon.

Originally from Bau, Kikau says for now he is taking things a step at a time.

He is expected to complete recovery in three weeks’ time.