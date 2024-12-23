Kerevi makes history in League-One opener

[Source: raraviti / Instagram]

Josua Kerevi etched his name in the history books as the first player to score a try for the Shokki Shuttles this season, crossing the line in the 28th minute of their thrilling Round one encounter against Kintetsu.

They won 24-20 where Kerevi scored the opening try.

The Fijian star exploited a gap near the opposition tryline to dive over for the opening try of the match. Kerevi’s effort also marked a milestone, making him the first Fijian to score a try in Japan Rugby League One this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Adding to the excitement, Kerevi’s younger brother, Jone Kerevi, made his professional debut for the Shokki Shuttles, coming off the bench in the 60th minute.

The siblings’ presence on the field showcased a proud moment for the Kerevi family and underscored the growing influence of Fijian talent in Japanese rugby.

Despite Kerevi’s heroics, Kintetsu’s Fijian stars, including Sanaila Waqa, Jose Seru, and Semisi Masirewa, made their presence felt in the match.

Waqa wore the number five jersey, Seru featured at number eight and Masirewa donned number 11. Meanwhile, Josua Kerevi played at fullback in jersey 15, with Jone debuting in jersey 16.