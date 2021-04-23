Jones set to captain Lions

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones will be confirmed as the captain of the British and Irish Lions tomorrow.

Head Coach, Warren Gatland will name his 36-man squad tomorrow for the tour of South Africa.

The 35-year-old Jones has been the favorite to lead the Lions since guiding Wales to the Six Nations title in March.

He will be going on his fourth Lions tour, after being a key part of the series in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The BBC reports Jones has won a world record 157 international caps and has started the last nine Lions Test matches, including captaining the team to victory in the decisive third Test against

Australia in Sydney in 2013.