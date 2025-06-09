Jersey peeling won’t be an issue says Flying Fijians manager

FIJI Water Flying Fijians team manager Josaia Tuinamata has reassured fans there will be no repeat of the jersey mishap that saw numbers peeling off during their last outing.

Concerns were raised after the numbers on the back of the players’ jerseys began peeling during the Pacific Nations Cup final.

Tuinamata says the team has brought in heat-press machines to print the numbers themselves from inside their hotel, ensuring they stay on for the full match.

Meanwhile, coach Mick Byrne says the Remembrance Day poppy has been added to their blue jerseys, as required by England Rugby.

“We’re celebrating the memory of people who created an opportunity for us to live the lives we live, and it’s important that we honour that with full respect.”

He adds that wearing the poppy carries great significance for the players, as it honours those who sacrificed for future generations.

Byrne says the team will proudly wear it in England as a mark of respect and gratitude.

The Flying Fijians will meet England at 5.40am on Sunday.

You can catch the delayed coverage on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.