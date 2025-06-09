Jackson confirms Naqiri still in Drua’s long-term plans

File Photo

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Glen Jackson has assured fans that promising development player Jone Naqiri remains firmly in the club’s future plans, despite not being included in the main 2026 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific squad.

Jackson said the coaching staff were pleased with the balance and strength of the final 39-man squad, which includes four players promoted from the Drua Development program.

“We are very, very happy with our team. Jone, as we’ve talked about before, four have come through the development. Not everyone can always come out of the development. It doesn’t mean we’re not looking at Jone or that he’ll never play for the Drua.”

He acknowledged the challenge of selection in a country rich with rugby talent, saying that competition for spots was fierce.

“When you can only select what you can, 39 players, and as we all know, this is a fantastic country of depth and talent. It’s not easy in professional sport, playing rugby and making selections.”

The Drua mentor emphasized that Naqiri’s omission was not the end of his journey with the club.

“Jone’s representation with the Drua is not gone. He’s still very much part of our plans.”

Naqiri was widely tipped to make the main squad after strong performances in the Drua development program and local competitions, and remains one of the country’s most promising young forwards.

