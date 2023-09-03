Ireland’s Dan Sheehan recovery on track

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says hooker Dan Sheehan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury.

Sheehan was a doubt for the World Cup after sustaining a sprained foot in Ireland’s warm-up win over England two weeks ago.

Farrell says things are pointing in the right direction for Sheehan.

Speaking from Ireland’s World Cup base in Tours, Farrell also provided a positive update on how Jack Conan and Ronan Kelleher are recovering.

Leinster back rower Conan has been a longer-term issue for Ireland, having injured his foot in their first World Cup warm-up game against Italy last month.

Leinster hooker Kelleher had been struggling with a hamstring problem before the squad departed for France.

Ireland begin their World Cup campaign in Pool B when they take on Romania in Bordeaux next Saturday.