Ireland’s Dan Sheehan recovery on track

[Source: Planet Rugby]
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says hooker Dan Sheehan is ahead of schedule in his recovery from injury.
Sheehan was a doubt for the World Cup after sustaining a sprained foot in Ireland’s warm-up win over England two weeks ago.
Farrell says things are pointing in the right direction for Sheehan.
Speaking from Ireland’s World Cup base in Tours, Farrell also provided a positive update on how Jack Conan and Ronan Kelleher are recovering.
Leinster back rower Conan has been a longer-term issue for Ireland, having injured his foot in their first World Cup warm-up game against Italy last month.
Leinster hooker Kelleher had been struggling with a hamstring problem before the squad departed for France.
Ireland begin their World Cup campaign in Pool B when they take on Romania in Bordeaux next Saturday.