I have evidence: Nayacalevu

Former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu

Former Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu says he is not making baseless allegations and has evidence to support his claims against the Fiji Rugby Union.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, a group of players including Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Albert Tuisue, Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi and others from the current squad have spoken out for the first time.

This group of players have decided to take a stand, collectively calling for a major clean-up at Rugby House for the future of the sport in the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Nayacalevu, is calling out the FRU for alleged corruption and stands ready to provide evidence.

“If you guys want evidence, I’ll send it to you – this concerning the last tour especially how can you send a manager to a tour with a credit card without any money in there to pay for the teams excess luggage for the team and the coaches have to pay for the excess luggage for a few other players at the airport flying from Fiji to London and the coach have to pay for the laundries, lunches out and dinner and that just shows how it is.”



Albert Tuisue, Levani Botia, Waisea Nayacalevu and Viliame Mata in a zoom call with FBC Sports Journalist Taina Tuwai

He adds that this has been an ongoing issue and believes it is his duty to take a stand and call for immediate change at Rugby House so that future rugby stars of the nation do not face the same situation.

Nayacalevu and the senior members of the squad have also stated that there are many sides to the stories and that, essentially, the FRU has failed to deliver on what was initially discussed with the players in Welagi, Taveuni, when they began their World Cup preparations in July last year.

FBC Sports has also gathered that this year’s July tour which included three games against New Zealand, Georgia and the Barbarians was in chaos.

It includes ticketing issues, visa problems, poor planning for team camps and also decline of credit card payments on tour.

Questions have been sent to FRU Board Chair Peter Mazey who is yet to respond.