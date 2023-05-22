Head coach resigns, search underway for new one

[Source: Rugby Pass]

Moana Pasifika today announced the resignation of head coach Aaron Mauger.

Mauger’s two-year contract with Moana Pasifika will expire at the end of this season.

Mauger says he loves his team and considers himself fortunate to have been a part of this special journey for Moana Pasifika and the larger Pasifika community movement.

He adds that there are some great people in the club, and he hopes that these gems can be retained to help the club’s future development.

Moana Pasifika Chair La’auli Savae Sir Michael Jones says they accept his resignation with the understanding that he needs to prioritize his family.

Moana Pasifika will now begin the search for a new head coach.