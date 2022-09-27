Great platform for schools rugby league

The inaugural schools Vuvale Challenge Shield will provide the much needed pathway for young rugby league players in the country to stamp their mark.

Best players have been selected to represent the Fiji Schoolgirls and Schoolboys teams on Friday against Australia.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League manager Taniela Vakamoce says this is a special occasion for the rookies as they take their first step in the professional rugby league environment.

“They will be competing in the vuvale partnership shield and that is a history for us and we do believe that at the end of this tournament we will continue to build that foundation and continue that relationship with Australia rugby league.”

Vodafone Head of eCommerce Shailendra Prasad says seeing the development of rugby league through a tournament such as this is heartwarming.

“We have a secondary school girls competition and in the very first year it’s very pleasing to note that they are playing the first international here in our home turf against visiting Australian teams.”

The two teams had their jersey presentation today before the games at 1 pm on Friday at Albert Park in Suva.