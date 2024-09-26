Gordon back but Koroibete, Slipper out of Bledisloe II

Marika Koroibete has been dropped from the Wallabies squad to take on New Zealand in Wellington. (James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS)

A wrist injury to Marika Koroibete has handed winger Dylan Pietsch his first Wallabies start, while Jake Gordon returns to the fold as Australia chase a streak-snapping Bledisloe Cup win.

Pietsch and Gordon are the two changes to the Wallabies XV tasked with a first win over the All Blacks in New Zealand for 23 years.

Gordon resumes at scrumhalf after Nic White held the role in last Saturday’s tight 31-28 loss in Sydney, while Koroibete’s unavailability opens the door for Pietsch.

The veteran winger suffered his ailment during the Bledisloe Cup opener, but was taken to New Zealand as it wasn’t serious enough to rule him out.

“It wasn’t too bad post-game, morning after it was pretty uncomfortable and swelled up on the flight across,” Schmidt revealed.

“We have had it scanned, and there’s no serious damage, but it’s still quite inflamed, quite uncomfortable, and he’s not ready to play.”

Koroibete has been a heart-and-soul player of the national team for several years but has been below his best as Australia slumped to the bottom of the Rugby Championship standings.

Might Schmidt have axed the 32-year-old even if he wasn’t unfit?

“That’s a moot question,” Schmidt said.

“Some of his handling, I think was compromised a little bit with that wrist during the last game.

“We’ve got confidence in the squad, and we’re trying to grow the squad and grow the depth, so it’s an opportunity for somebody else to step up and give it their best shot.”

The absence of Koroibete, White and James Slipper, who will also miss out after a head knock in Sydney, means there will be a major experience gulf in Wellington.

The starting Wallabies side has 394 Tests between them and just one man – Taniela Tupou – with more than 50 caps.

The All Blacks boast 917 Tests of experience, with four – Beauden Barrett, Sam Cane, Codie Taylor and Ardie Savea – covering the Wallabies alone.

Gordon will partner Noah Lolesio in the halves while the starting forward pack is unchanged for the first time since last year’s World Cup opener.

Gordon’s return means Tate McDermott will again start from the bench.

“Jake’s fresh. We’ve got confidence in all three of our halfbacks (and) it’s very much a best fit for any given occasion,” Schmidt said.

In other changes, Tom Lynagh lost his bench spot to Ben Donaldson while centre Josh Flook will provide extra backline cover.

“We didn’t help ourselves last weekend falling behind early to a fast moving, high tempo All Blacks side,” Schmidt said.

“We know we will need to start better than we did last week with the physical edge and accuracy required.”

Australia fell 21 points behind in the opening 15 minutes in Sydney, recovering to within three points after two All Blacks were handed yellow cards in the second half.

WALLABIES TEAM FOR BLEDISLOE II:

Angus Bell, Matt Faessler, Taniela Tupou, Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams, Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (c), Jake Gordon, Noah Lolesio, Dylan Pietsch, Hunter Paisami, Len Ikitau, Andrew Kellaway, Tom Wright. Reserves: Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Ben Donaldson, Josh Flook.