FRU to work with Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

The Fiji Rugby Union will work together with the Ministry for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management to develop the sport in our rural and maritime communities across the country.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka met with senior FRU officials to discuss how the two organizations could work together.

The FRU team was led by FRU Interim Administrator Simione Valenitabua.

Also present were FRU Manager Operations Sale Sorovaki, development officers Tiko Matawalu and Lionel Danford.

Ditoka and the Ministry’s team assured FRU of their support towards the sport.

The Ministry believes rugby assists in the prevention of poverty, crime, substance abuse and other social problems, especially in rural and maritime communities.