FRU strengthens board with Ram appointment

[Photo: HFC Bank]

The Fiji Rugby Union has officially announced a new addition to its board, as it looks to strengthen operations at Rugby House.

Chairman John Sanday confirmed that FRU has appointed Tony Ram, the General Manager for Lending at HFC Bank, to the board.

Sanday said Ram will serve as a non-voting member and was brought in to assist the union with asset management and financial planning.

Article continues after advertisement

He added that Ram’s expertise in the field, along with his extensive professional network, has already proven beneficial to the union since he joined in December.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.