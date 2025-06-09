FRU respects TRU’s investigation

[Supplied]

The Fiji Rugby Union fully respects the Tailevu Rugby Union and the integrity of its internal investigation following a brawl in their 10s semifinal between Korocawiri and Natakali at Ratu Cakobau Park last weekend.

The FRU acknowledges that the Tailevu Rugby Union, as the tournament organizer, has addressed the issue directly with the two teams involved.

In a statement, the FRU says those identified as being involved in the brawl will face disciplinary action from the TRU.

However, as the national governing body for the sport, the FRU, deems it necessary to speak out and remind all rugby communities to adhere to the values that define our game.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRU does not condone such behavior, as it fundamentally contradicts the core principles of our sport—most notably respect and discipline.

Fiji Rugby Union Board Chairman, John Sanday, emphasizes the need for the entire rugby community to uphold these standards.

Sanday says Rugby in Fiji is more than just a sport; it is a guiding pillar of discipline and a powerful force for positive change in the lives of our people.

He also says the FRU will be issuing a formal reminder to all Provincial Unions across the country reinforcing this message.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.