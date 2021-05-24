FRU match officials receive timely sponsorship

Match officials play a vital role in domestic competitions like the Fun Flavour Super Sevens Series.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says their contribution to the sport has not gone unnoticed, with Rooster Chicken coming on board to be the major sponsor of the match officials for the next three years.

O’Connor says through the Roosters’ support, we will be able to assist in the development of match officials from the grassroots and create their own pathways throughout our competitions.

Through this partnership, FRU will provide match officials with their off-field and, likewise, two pairs of branded on-field kits which the match officials will use during all our domestic competitions.

Rooster Poultry General Manager Stanley Raniga says it’s important that Fiji Rugby has the necessary resources to be able to support our teams and the entire country on the national and international stage.

The match officials who will take part in the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series will wear their new Rooster Chicken sponsored kit during the three-day tournament at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka from Thursday.