Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Daughter of Nadi woman tests positive, drivers wanted|Health Ministry certain of more cases|Another positive case confirmed|Two new border quarantine cases|Fiji Times wrong says Health PS|Pandemic overshadows graduation for many students|New batch of vaccine arrives into the country|Fijians urged to follow COVID-19 protocols|Nadi residents adhering to COVID measures|Dr Fong emphasizes on the use of careFIJI App|Continue safe COVID-measures: PM|Fever clinics reactivated across Fiji|SODELPA calls for review of protocol for frontline workers|Dr Fong clarifies COVID-19 vaccination status|Passenger travel to the west affected|Take heed of directives: Maha Sabha|SCC public facilities closed|Protocol breach blamed for second COVID case|24 hours curfew for Nadi and Lautoka areas lifted|No religious activities over the next 14-days|Woman ignored COVID-19 symptoms: PM|PM to make major announcement|Woman tests positive, greater Nadi, Lautoka area in lockdown|Police in Nadi on high alert|Second batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive today|
Full Coverage

Rugby

FRU AGM deferred

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 20, 2021 4:51 pm
FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor

The Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting has been deferred to another date in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting was scheduled to be held this weekend at Novotel Hotel in Lami.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the new AGM date is yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after advertisement

“A new date will be announced once the all clear is given by government likewise we’ve advised all the unions”.

Around 90 union officials were expected to attend the meeting.

O’Connor is urging unions and fans to be safe and follow protocols given by the Fijian government.

Meanwhile, no Skipper Cup games will be played in the next two weeks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.