FRU AGM deferred

The Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting has been deferred to another date in light of COVID-19 restrictions.

The meeting was scheduled to be held this weekend at Novotel Hotel in Lami.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says the new AGM date is yet to be confirmed.

“A new date will be announced once the all clear is given by government likewise we’ve advised all the unions”.

Around 90 union officials were expected to attend the meeting.

O’Connor is urging unions and fans to be safe and follow protocols given by the Fijian government.

Meanwhile, no Skipper Cup games will be played in the next two weeks.