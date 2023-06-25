Fiji U-20 goes down in first match

[Source : World Rugby.com ]

A determined Fiji handed Australia a hard-fought opening win at Danie Craven Stadium in an enthralling, momentum-shifting match.

Fiji was defeated 46-37 by Australia.

Fiji had given more than they received and were in the lead late in the second half, after the TMO Bunker upgraded Junior Wallabies loose-head Marley Pearce’s initial yellow card for a dangerous tackle to red.

At the end of a fast-paced, high-entertainment first half in which Australia scored a try-scoring bonus point, the two teams were separated by just four points.

Australian second-row Jhy Legg – a pre-match injury replacement for Daniel Maiava – got over the try line early on, only to be held-up by a determined Fiji defence, before hooker Liam Bowron found himself at the back of a superb maul as it crossed the whitewash.

Fiji responded immediately.

Bronson Lee jumped highest to take the restart, and Waqa Nalaga scored a few phases later after Isaiah Ravula’s careless pass.

After David Vaihu had straightened the line, Junior Wallabies tight-head Nick Bloomfield popped up to finish off a sweeping, gasp-inducing move.

With his second penalty, Ravula kept Fiji in the game, but sevens prodigy Darby Lancaster dotted down in the corner as Australia again targeted the wide channels.

Australia’s offensive prowess was beginning to show. Pick-and-drives got them to the line before Vaihu crossed for a well-deserved try of his own to earn the Junior Wallabies the try-scoring bonus.

Mesake Vocevoce galloped to the line just as Australia appeared to be pulling away.

Fiji recycled and captain Moti Murray went over after he was brought down.

Mastercard Player of the Match Vaihu again provided a vital link early in the second half, supplying the crucial final pass for Ronan Leahy to score in the corner to give Australia a 29-20 lead.

Fiji, on the other hand, responded quickly.

Murray charged to within five metres of the finish line before Ratu Kavaia Tagivetaua crashed out following a series of Fijian pick-and-drives.

Timoci Nakalevu crashed over with a player advantage to give Fiji a five-point lead, which was increased to eight after Ravula kicked a penalty.

However, the Fijians had begun to tire, which proved crucial in the end, as Gordon and Lancaster made the difference.