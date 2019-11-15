Four more Flying Fijians test COVID-19 positive

Four new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the Flying Fijians overnight.

The Fiji Rugby Union has clarified that as per COVID-19 protocols, tests conducted in preparation for the match against France have returned four new positive results.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says this is why the Autumn Nations Cup match against France on Monday was called off.

Article continues after advertisement

He says based on expert medical advice, effective last night, all players and team management have been placed under quarantine and are now isolated in their individual rooms.

The medical team with the support of the French Rugby Union’s medical team have started contact tracing and are monitoring players.

Further tests planned for Monday and Wednesday, prior to the Italy match.

O’Connor says none of the players who have tested positive, have any symptoms and all are healthy and doing well.

The FRU CEO says morale in camp is high but there is frustration since the team had prepared well and was looking forward to the match, to kick off their campaign.

O’Connor has also apologized to fans all over the world who were eagerly awaiting the match and has thanked everyone for their continued prayers and support.