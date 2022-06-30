Folau, Fekitoa and Piutau to debut for Tonga

Tonga has named their three stars, Israel Folau, Charles Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa to start against the Flying Fijians in the Pacific Nations Cup this weekend.

The trio are part of the 11 debutants for the friendly islanders with Fekitoa at inside center and Piutau at fullback.

Folau will lineup opposite Fijian Drua flyer Vinaya Habosi.

Solomone Funaki, Sione Tu’ipolotu, Captain Sonatane Takulua and Afusipa Taumoepeau are the other familiar names in the side.

Tonga faces the Vodafone Flying Fijians at 3:30pm on Saturday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel.



[Source: Tonga Rugby Union/Facebook]