Flying Fijians target big impact in 2027

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia will offer Fiji a rare chance to test themselves against unfamiliar opponents on the biggest stage.

He says the tournament’s format and the calibre of teams involved will demand sharp week-to-week preparation.

Byrne adds that Fiji is already embracing the excitement of competing in front of massive Pacific support in Australia.

“Being a Rugby World Cup, great opportunity to go in there. You don’t know who your next opponent’s going to be once you get out of the pools.”

He says the long, seven-match campaign will be a true test of depth and endurance, but also a chance to face teams Fiji rarely meets.

Byrne highlighted Argentina as one of those teams, noting Fiji last played them in 2003.

The coach says having the tournament in Australia will give Fiji a huge advantage, with strong local fan bases expected to turn stadiums into “home” venues.

He says they are now waiting for the official match schedules early next year before finalising base locations and community engagement plans.

