Flying Fijians ready to run it back at Twickenham

FIJI Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says his side will take the confidence of past success into tomorrow morning’s showdown against England at Twickenham.

Byrne believes last year’s historic victory at the same venue and their gallant World Cup quarter-final display have reshaped the team’s mindset, proving Fiji can stand tall against the rugby giants.

He says the players are no longer daunted by big occasions and that familiarity with the Twickenham stage gives them the composure to play their natural game.

“I think what it does is it gives you the feeling that you’ve been on a big stage against a big team. It takes away that element of players being overawed by the occasion, which keeps a real good focus on our ability to play our game.”

Byrne acknowledged England’s depth and the power of their home crowd, but says Fiji is ready to meet the challenge head-on when the whistle blows at 5.40am tomorrow.

The coach says that they have received a lot of well wishes and is urging Fijians to cheer them on tomorrow morning before starting their day.

He says the side is aware that fans back home will be up in numbers to watch the game and adds that is a great source of motivation for the team.

You can catch the delayed coverage of this match on FBC Sports at 8pm on Monday.

