Flying Fijians keeping eyes on the prize

[Source: Getty Images via FRU]

After more than a month of rigorous training, the Fiji Water Flying Fijians are now nine days away from their first Rugby World Cup pool match against Wales.

The Flying Fijians received a warm welcome at their team base camp in Bordeaux.

Reflecting on the journey so far, coach Simon Raiwalui is impressed with the drive and determination of the players.

He says from the July week-long camp in Taveuni, they’ve emphasized the importance of being true to themselves and who they’re playing for.

Despite the highly intense training and long-distance traveling, Raiwalui says the players remain rooted in their values and the goal set.

“We were honest with each other, about why we are doing it. who we are doing it for so that was part of the preparation that we planned out diligently with Naca and management. We’ve had good progression each and everyone’s been pushed hard, staff, players.”

Centre Semi Radradra says they’re driven by the understanding that they carry the nation’s hope on their shoulders.

“Everything we do is through our values as a team and through our culture and family.”

There are only seven days left to the RWC opener between New Zealand and France.

Fiji will face Wales on the 11th of this month.