Flying Fijians handed balanced but dangerous pool

The Flying Fijians now know their opponents for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, following today’s historic pool draw that features an expanded 24-team format and the introduction of a Round of 16 for the first time.

Fiji has been placed in Pool C alongside Argentina, Spain and Canada—an assignment that offers opportunity, but also demands precision across every match in the new, high-stakes structure.

The draw places Fiji in a group with only one traditional Tier-1 nation, but the wider format means there is little room for error. Argentina, consistently among world rugby’s toughest defensive sides, loom as Fiji’s biggest hurdle, while Spain and Canada arrive as rising threats capable of capitalising on any slip-ups.

With third-place teams also able to qualify for the Round of 16, every point in Pool C will matter.

For the Flying Fijians, the expanded structure provides both opportunity and pressure. Having reached the quarterfinals in 2023, expectations are high for another deep run, and the new format may suit Fiji’s pace and physicality as the tournament progresses.

The remaining pools present a compelling global landscape.

Pool A features hosts Australia alongside New Zealand, Chile and Hong Kong China—setting the stage for an early Bledisloe blockbuster.

Pool B gathers South Africa, Italy, Georgia and Romania in what shapes as a physical, forward-dominated group.

Pool D sees Ireland, Scotland, Uruguay and Portugal reunited after their memorable 2023 clashes.

Pool E brings together France, Japan, the USA and Samoa in one of the more evenly balanced groups on paper.

Pool F features England, Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe in a mix of traditional rivalry and emerging Pacific power.

With 24 teams, six pools and a Round of 16 for the first time, the 2027 Rugby World Cup promises a more competitive and unpredictable pathway than ever before.

For Fiji, Pool C offers a clear shot at progression, but demands consistency, discipline, and a clinical edge as they aim to surpass their 2023 achievements.

