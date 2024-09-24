Flying Fijians focused amid controversy

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne [3rd from right] with players after the PNC final [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne reiterates the team’s commitment to maintaining focus on their current squad and the positive momentum in their rugby journey.

This was his response in the wake of allegations made by former captain Waisea Nayacalevu against the Fiji Rugby Union.

Backing Nayacalevu are senior players Levani Botia, Viliame Mata, Albert Tuisue and Drua skipper Meli Derenalagi.

They have decided to take a stand, collectively calling for a major clean-up at Rugby House for the future of the sport in the country.

However, Byrne emphasizes that the Flying Fijians are prioritizing their on-field performance and the well-being of their players.

He says their focus is on the squad, the game, and what the current players are doing.

Byrne states that they just won the Pacific Nations Cup tournament and that’s something that should be celebrated.

“We’re professional rugby players, we focus on our job at hand, and that’s what we do.”

The coach adds the players are in high spirits after the PNC competition, invigorated by their success and eager to build on their achievements as they prepare for the November Tour.