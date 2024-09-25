First Oceania Rugby match official camp in Fiji

[Source: Oceania Rugby / Facebook]

Fiji will host the first Oceania Rugby match official High-Performance camp in Nadi.

It’s a significant milestone for World Rugby as match officials from across the Oceania region enhance their skills, share knowledge, and elevate officiating standards in rugby.

This program is being supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade or DFAT flagship program, PacificAus Sports.

This landmark event not only strengthens officiating standards but also provides pathways and opportunities for future referees. By empowering match officials, Oceania Rugby is fostering a stronger foundation for rugby to thrive across the region.

Oceania Rugby President Richard Sapias says the match official camp represents a pivotal moment for the development of officiating in our region and launching it in Fiji demonstrates their commitment to supporting match officials and promoting excellence in the game.

The camp provides a unique platform for officials to engage in comprehensive training sessions, workshops, and discussions led by experienced referees and educators from World Rugby.

Participants will have the opportunity to refine their techniques, learn about the latest advancements in match officiating, and foster a spirit of camaraderie among peers.